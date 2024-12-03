Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 1,671 Shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.10% of Iradimed worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 20,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iradimed by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 51.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27. The company has a market cap of $682.09 million, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.79. Iradimed Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

Iradimed Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Iradimed

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In other news, CFO John Glenn sold 2,500 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $135,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,470.94. The trade was a 36.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iradimed Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

