Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,745 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CXW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 77.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $576,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,288.40. This represents a 16.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 16,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $363,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,292.80. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $2,490,520. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CXW. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreCivic

CoreCivic Stock Performance

CoreCivic stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.86.

About CoreCivic

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.