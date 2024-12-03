Martingale Asset Management L P Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Palomar were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 3,117.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total transaction of $100,579.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,073.95. This represents a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,814.40. The trade was a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,326 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,779 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Palomar from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Palomar stock opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.34. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $111.27.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.20. Palomar had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

