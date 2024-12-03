Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.14% of International Money Express worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMXI. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 133.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in International Money Express by 113.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 1,277.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

IMXI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Money Express from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on International Money Express from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $659.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

