Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,622 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.16% of Olympic Steel worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 27,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Olympic Steel by 62.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 1,020.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $476.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $73.49.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.