Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4,167,726.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 958,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,716,000 after purchasing an additional 958,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after buying an additional 134,092 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,680,000 after buying an additional 122,017 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Matson by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 232,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after acquiring an additional 77,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 14,162.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 42,486 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Matson Stock Up 1.9 %

MATX opened at $156.12 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.58 and a 1 year high of $169.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.91. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $497,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,929.87. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $934,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,043,710.36. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,145 shares of company stock worth $2,649,185 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.