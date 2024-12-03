MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FR opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 47.34%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

