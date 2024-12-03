MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 739 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 17.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.4 %

CFR stock opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.09 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.25 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $442,842.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,550.91. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 4,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $553,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,525.92. The trade was a 58.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,033. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

