MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 89.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,733,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,434 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 716.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,224,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,857,000 after buying an additional 1,074,961 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,403,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,479,000 after acquiring an additional 550,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,329,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,436,000 after acquiring an additional 497,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,914,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,597,000 after acquiring an additional 475,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

AXTA opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

