MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.83 and last traded at $54.82, with a volume of 100358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

