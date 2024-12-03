Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,343,000 after acquiring an additional 111,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 22.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,026,000 after purchasing an additional 84,929 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 36.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,810,000 after purchasing an additional 123,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 270,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,567,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $301.87 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.69 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

