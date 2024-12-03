Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Short Interest Update

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average is $89.08. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $103.05.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $2,652,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,391,964.61. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $1,336,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

