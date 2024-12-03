MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. MSCI makes up 1.5% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $51,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $91,748,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $611.92. The company had a trading volume of 41,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,213. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $631.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $592.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.83.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

