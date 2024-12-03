Needham Investment Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 46.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 40.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,074. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $230.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $208.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 33.75%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

