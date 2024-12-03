News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.87 and last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 719132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

Separately, Loop Capital raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 4.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of News by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 108,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 11.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

