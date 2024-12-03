NFC Investments LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

NFC Investments LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 271,975 shares during the period. Redwood Trust makes up 1.1% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. NFC Investments LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Redwood Trust worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RWT stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 62,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,930. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55.

Redwood Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

