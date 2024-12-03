NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 52,788 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,548,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Willis Towers Watson Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTW traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $321.12. The company had a trading volume of 90,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,082. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $234.01 and a 1 year high of $322.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.93 and a 200 day moving average of $282.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTW. Truist Financial upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

