NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,840 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $21,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.5% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,745 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,341 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,564 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,806,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BNP Paribas raised Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $89.45. 576,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.27%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

