NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 10,773 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 191.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,731,000 after acquiring an additional 137,883 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 28.0% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 203,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after acquiring an additional 44,414 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.74. The company had a trading volume of 178,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.37 and its 200-day moving average is $133.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.64.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

