NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 45,783 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,783 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,503,000 after buying an additional 1,154,722 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,225,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,580,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Rollins by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after buying an additional 249,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,737,000 after buying an additional 212,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Barclays started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.50. 105,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

