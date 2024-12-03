NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 71,731 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 982,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,731 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.46% of UGI worth $24,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 42.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,878 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in UGI during the second quarter valued at $53,371,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 84.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,766 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 112.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,013 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 47.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 808,113 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UGI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.97%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

