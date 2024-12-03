Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.80 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NAK stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 10,330,688 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 999,891 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 6,997,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,767 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 673.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,227,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,704 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 56.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

