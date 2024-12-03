NU Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 90,813 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 38% compared to the typical volume of 65,828 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NU by 105.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560,986 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NU by 13.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,935,000 after buying an additional 16,638,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in NU by 458.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,147,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in NU by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,596,000 after buying an additional 8,728,833 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NU has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

