Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) CEO Kenneth J. Kencel Buys 20,000 Shares

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth J. Kencel acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $347,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $173,500. This represents a -200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NCDL opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $947.58 million and a P/E ratio of 7.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the third quarter worth $328,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 48,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 33,035 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.