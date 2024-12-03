Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NPCT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 195,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,241. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $11.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,029 shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $235,735.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,368,560 shares in the company, valued at $37,761,557.60. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,281 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,585.

Featured Stories

