Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NOM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. 3,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.70.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
