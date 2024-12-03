Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Shares of JLS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,959. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $18.90.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

