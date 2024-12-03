Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of JLS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,959. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $18.90.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.