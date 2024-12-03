Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NUV traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,089. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $9.15.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
