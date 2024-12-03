Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NUV traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,089. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.