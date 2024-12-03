NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,508 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.8 %

NXPI opened at $233.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $201.58 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

