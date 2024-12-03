Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) Insider Acquires A$14,630.41 in Stock

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE – Get Free Report) insider Zane Lewis bought 2,090,058 shares of Odessa Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,630.41 ($9,500.26).
Zane Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 25th, Zane Lewis purchased 2,888,025 shares of Odessa Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$17,328.15 ($11,252.05).
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Zane Lewis acquired 3,490,752 shares of Odessa Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,435.26 ($15,867.05).
