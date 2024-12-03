Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) Insider Acquires A$14,630.41 in Stock

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE – Get Free Report) insider Zane Lewis bought 2,090,058 shares of Odessa Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,630.41 ($9,500.26).

Zane Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Zane Lewis purchased 2,888,025 shares of Odessa Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$17,328.15 ($11,252.05).

On Wednesday, November 6th, Zane Lewis acquired 3,490,752 shares of Odessa Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,435.26 ($15,867.05).

Odessa Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Western Australia. The company explores for diamond, lithium, rare earth elements, copper, nickel, and graphite deposits. It holds 14 granted and application exploration licenses covering an area of 3,200 square kilometers in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

