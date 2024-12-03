Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 13,500 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 159.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 84.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $82,000.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $115.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.35. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $154.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.