Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 276 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,220,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $744,663,000 after purchasing an additional 161,743 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2,833.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 114,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after buying an additional 110,143 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $41,981,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in TopBuild by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $389.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $305.00 and a 12 month high of $495.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.