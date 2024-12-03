Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.10% of Allegiant Travel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 136.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 10,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $39,808.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,169.57. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $28,269.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,970.50. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,600 shares of company stock worth $2,476,465 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

