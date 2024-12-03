Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $729,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 82,275.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.64.

Paylocity Price Performance

PCTY opened at $209.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $215.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 247 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $47,742.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,605.86. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.55, for a total transaction of $5,819,059.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,445.25. The trade was a 71.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,027 shares of company stock worth $17,155,429 in the last three months. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

See Also

