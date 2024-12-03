PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.62 and last traded at $85.53. 2,328,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,182,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

