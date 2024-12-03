PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Don Rhee Buys 7,300 Shares

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Don Rhee bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.22 per share, with a total value of $154,906.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 399,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,469,835.68. The trade was a 1.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PCB Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PCB opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $304.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 24.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

