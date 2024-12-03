PDT Partners LLC Has $680,000 Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Atkore by 315.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Atkore by 895.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 9.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Atkore by 10.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 13,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,251,417.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,530.72. This represents a 32.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,290.30. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Trading Down 0.1 %

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $94.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average of $110.09. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $194.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

