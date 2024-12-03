PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $884,000 in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 50,210 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.75 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $235,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,834,199.08. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 13,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $164,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,692,201.12. This trade represents a 0.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

