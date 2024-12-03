PEAK6 Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 246.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,948,000 after buying an additional 200,657 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Veralto by 5.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,462,000 after acquiring an additional 162,347 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,814,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,746,000 after acquiring an additional 132,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,319,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,458,000 after acquiring an additional 82,470 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,351,000 after purchasing an additional 141,209 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day moving average of $104.96. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,620.75. This trade represents a 6.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,841.90. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,017. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.