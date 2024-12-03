Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.70

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pets at Home Group Stock Up 0.3 %

LON PETS traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 235.20 ($2.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,024. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 292.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 297.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 228.32 ($2.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 328 ($4.15). The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,466.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pets at Home Group

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Lyssa McGowan purchased 42,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £99,813.84 ($126,330.64). 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

