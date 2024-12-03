PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,803. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $20.90.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
