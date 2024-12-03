Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $475,000 Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 70.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TPH opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

