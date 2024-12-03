Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 3,461.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,690 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Dine Brands Global worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 1.4 %

DIN opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $52.05.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIN. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

