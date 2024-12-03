Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $402,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,535,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,646,000 after purchasing an additional 856,401 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its position in Roku by 470.2% in the third quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 540,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,359,000 after buying an additional 445,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roku by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,570,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,824,000 after buying an additional 244,793 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 645.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 191,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,096,000 after acquiring an additional 159,785 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $621,027.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,940.16. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,729,582 over the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

