Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $450,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,345 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,626,000 after acquiring an additional 151,446 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 176,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,081,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,830,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.30.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $171.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $175.39.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $60,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,027.80. The trade was a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $101,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,725.60. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

