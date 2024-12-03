Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,598 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 16,397.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 128.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 82,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $107,142.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,772.12. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 10,237 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $2,150,793.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,885,561.50. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,027 shares of company stock valued at $17,155,429 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paylocity stock opened at $209.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.51. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $215.68. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paylocity from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paylocity

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.