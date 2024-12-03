Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $391,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,644 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 215,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 51,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $42,968.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,579.80. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $191,456.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,635. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,647 shares of company stock worth $3,030,864. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.28.

Sunrun Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

