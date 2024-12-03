Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

