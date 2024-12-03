Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 17,836.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Morton Community Bank increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 54,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 147.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 158,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

