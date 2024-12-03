Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Down 0.8 %

BPOP opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $105.01. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.74.

Popular Increases Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.62 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Popular’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Popular’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $347,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,403.40. The trade was a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $178,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,569.72. This represents a 35.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

